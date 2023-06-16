GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – After more than two decades, Goose Creek United Methodist Church will have a new pastor.

Pastor Debra Dowdle has been in the ministry for over 30 years, the majority of which were spent at Goose Creek United Methodist Church. She said that she felt called to serve at a very young age and God led her to the church.

“There’s not doubt in my mind that this is exactly where I’m supposed to be,” Dowdle said.

Her service extends beyond just Sunday. Dowdle has fed the hungry at the church’s soup kitchen and helped with the church’s warming shelter.

Dowdle said that her favorite part about what she does is the relationships she builds.

“One of my greatest joys is just watching people come into the church [and] find a place there,” she said.

While saying goodbye to her job will not be easy, Dowdle isn’t fully stepping back just yet. “There’s always something to do,” she said. “I don’t think you ever leave the ministry… it’ll be with me forever.”