CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Rachel Gordon grew up on Maryland’s eastern shore. She came to the Lowcountry when she was 18, as a freshman at the College of Charleston.

“I’m a mermaid, I have to be close to the water. It’s just in my DNA,” she said.

Since moving here, she’s entered the fashion world, working as a model and clothing designer before moving on to wedding dresses.

When she started designing wedding dresses, she decided to incorporate a part of her coastal upbringing: she gifted hand-painted oyster shells to each bride as a way to say congratulations and thank you.

Eventually, Gordon opened a store on King Street called Grit and Grace in honor of her late mother who died of cancer.

The most popular item among her clients continued to be the painted oyster shells. As she picked up production, Gordon began to focus on education and sustainability.

“One oyster can filter 10 gallons of water per hour,” she explained. And reefs made by oyster shells create habitats for aquatic wildlife.

She eventually formed a partnership with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and local restaurants to encourage oyster shell recycling.

She picks up oyster shells from several restaurants every Tuesday. Some are used for painting, and the rest are taken to the recycling center. It’s an initiative Gordon is proud of and plans to continue.

“I feel like we just scraped the surface of what we’re capable of, and I definitely would like to see the sustainability continue to thrive and grow.”

To date, Grit and Grace has recycled nearly 3,000 gallons of oyster shells back to the Charleston coast.