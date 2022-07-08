CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – You don’t have to be the Lowcountry’s Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler to know that Charleston gets HOT in the summer. Everyone needs a nice place to cool off, but air conditioning units can be expensive. One Lowcountry representative is working to bridge the gap.

State Representative Wendell Gilliard founded Project Cool Breeze in May of 1999. Since then, he’s been giving out air conditioners and fans to seniors in need — and the need hasn’t stopped growing.

Throughout the years, Project Cool Breeze has proved over 9,000 units to seniors, significantly improving each recipient’s quality of life.

He recalled a 90-year-old woman who was so grateful that she was in tears. He said that she got out of her car and individually thanked each volunteer.

It’s something Gilliard is very proud of.

“It’s an invaluable project,” he said. “We’re glad to know that we’re making a difference in the lives of all of our seniors throughout the tri-county.”

To be eligible, residents must be age 60 or older and not have received a unit in the past three years.

Click here to apply.