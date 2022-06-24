CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – What could be better than a round of golf? A round of golf for a good cause. Here at News 2, that means golf for the Ronald McDonald House (RMHC).

Hundreds of families have been helped by RMHC, which provides families with sick children a free place to stay during treatment. The 32 bedrooms are always full, and the waitlist is extensive.

Ken French and Robert Crews of Crews Subaru and Crews Chevrolet help with fundraising events for the house, which costs around $4,000 per night to operate.

The annual golf tournament is in its 20th year and raises around $350,000 annually.

“We couldn’t do it without them,” Rachel Morrison, RMHC Marketing Director explained. “To the families, it means the world to have a place to stay so close their child.”

French and Crews said that the appreciation from the families is clear, and makes working on behalf of RMHC easy.

“Families are going through some of the most tragic times of their lives and need help, and if we’ve got a chance to do it, we need to be there,” Crews said.

The event holds a special place in News 2’s heart as our late coworker and friend P.J. Ryal helped get the tournament started. This year’s tournament preparty raised $68,000 in his honor.