CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Ronald McDonald House in Downtown Charleston is celebrating 40 years this year. Since 1983 it’s been a home away from home, where families can stay free of charge while their children undergo extensive medical treatment.

“Our goal is to make sure that they have absolutely everything that they need during their stay so that they can put 100% of their focus on their child’s recovery,” according to Director of Marketing Rachel Morrison.

To help keep the lights on at the facility, a golf tournament has been held every year for the past 21 years; it’s the organization’s longest-running fundraiser.

“When you actually see the work that’s being done and see the families and see what’s being provided, it just brings a tear to your eye and makes you go for your pocketbook,” said Adam Bresnard, CEO of Bresnard Insurance and tournament player.

In just over two decades, the tournament has raised over $5,000,000 and averages over $300,000 annually.

The money goes to taking care of the 32 families that the Ronald McDonald House supports on any given night. Morrison said that the facility currently has a waitlist and is looking to expand in the future.

If you want to support the Ronald McDonald House, you don’t have to wait for the yearly tournament. Anyone dining at McDonalds can choose to round up on their bill and the proceeds will go to the Ronald McDonald House.