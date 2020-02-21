Roslin Fields has dedicated her life to changing the lives of girls by helping them discover, embrace and appreciate their self-worth.

She’s our Everyday Hero.

Roslin fields is on a mission to save girls. She says, “We’re on a mission. We’re on a mission. I want to just continue doing this. I want this fire to spread to other people to get it done.”

The retired school teacher is the founder and executive director of youth empowerment services, a non profit organization that mentors middle and high school girls. “I was seeing lots of girls who were falling through the cracks because of just life happening to them. They didn’t have the direction they needed and they were asking for help, crying out for help for their emotional well being,” says Fields.

Youth Empowerment Services started 21 years ago. Fields says, “We have a monthly mentoring program that includes college tours. We target those girls who are in group homes and those girls who are referred to us through the courts through DJJ who need one on one as well as lots of intervention.” Y.E.S. offers in school mentoring, workshops, and empowerment events like the Dream Girls Conference for thousands of girls across the state and bordering states. “We’re seeing girls come to this conference and they’re shedding tears when they come out of these sessions. We have professional mental health counselors who are there to help these girls get to the next level of their self worth. They take baby steps, but they take steps,” says Fields.

Fields own life’s experience fuels her mission. She says, “I did what many girls do today. I looked for the love of a father, but I was looking for it in a boy. It was devastating to me, and I was dying from the age of 12 up until the time my eyes became open, and I was like there’s got to be a better way to do this. My eyes became open to realize, I was worth so much because of me. When you find out what your self worth is for you, nothing can stop you. Nothing in life can make you feel bad about yourself when you know who you are. So that’s what I want to do for girls.”

The grassroots organization relies on donations, fundraising, and volunteers to support programs. “As long as the girls keep coming, we’re going to keep delivering. We do what we have to do to reach these girls, to make a difference.”

If you would like to donate to Youth Empowerment Services or volunteer, call 843-767-9969.