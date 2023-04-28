CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – No matter how old you are, you always remember your favorite teacher. For so many students who went through Charleston County’s School of the Arts, that teacher is Ms. Suzanne Reed.

For nearly 40 years, Ms. Reed has taught music around the Lowcountry. She spent time at Holly Hill, Moultrie, and Charleston Catholic before settling down at SOA 15 years ago.

Ms. Reed learned at a young age to love music, inspired by her grandmother. But she didn’t always love the idea of teaching. She was more interested in being a musician herself.

“I always liked teaching and knew I had a knack for it, but I just always really wanted to play,” she said.

Her career as a musician didn’t pan out, but Reed said it was the best thing that ever happened to her, because it pushed her to teach.

Ms. Reed’s students have earned over one million dollars in college scholarships and she has led the bands at SOA to receive multiple awards, accolades, and distinctions. One of of the most memorable experiences was taking the SOA band to perform at Carnegie Hall. It is one of only a handful of middle school bands to ever do so.

“That was probably the most wonderful experience of my career. As a teacher, as a conductor… everything I’ve been telling these kids to do, they did it.”

As Ms. Reed is set to retire, we asked her students what she means to them. “She was the best teacher ever,” “she is just amazing,” “I’m going to miss her so much,” they said. While they all had different stories to tell about Ms. Reed, one thing was clear: she made a massive impact on everyone.