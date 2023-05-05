CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Sydney Ford is no stranger to the spotlight. The 28 year old is the current Miss Charleston and has competed for the title of Miss South Carolina. But beyond the glitz and glamour, Ford’s life was shaped in part by her tragic past.

Ford lost her father at just 10 years old. For years, the woman who now speaks on stage with ease couldn’t find the words to talk about it.

“I didn’t really deal with it until I was 18 years old and started having panic attacks,” Ford said. “I realized that I had bottled up those emotions for so long.”

Pageants helped Ford find the right words. She made helping other cope with grief her platform and it soon turned into her passion.

She started the Hope After Grief Scholarship Fund, which gives scholarships to high school seniors dealing with the loss of a parent or sibling. The goal is to show people that there is still hope in the midst of tragedy.

“Their life isn’t over because that person died. And yes, they’re going to have to navigate these changes, and things are never going to be the same. But there’s hope for a different kind of future.”

Ford also wrote a book and started a podcast. Her mission is to change the way people — especially children — deal with grief.

“Even though we’re able to talk about it a little bit more, people are still afraid to share those emotions,” she said. “And they’re also scared to ask other people about them and fear they’re going to upset that person.”

Ford said the inspiration behind her journey is her father.