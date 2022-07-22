CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- For this edition of Everyday Hero, News 2 is not shining the spotlight on just one person doing good in the community, but rather highlighting several different examples of kindness toward others over the past week.

Trident Medical Center tradition returns

A Trident Medical Center tradition has returned to the hospital after being put on pause during the COVID-19 pandemic. Each month, employees gather for birthday celebrations–moments they said brought them together and keep them together.

Leading MUSC research inspires Parkinson’s advocates

Two longtime friends with Parkinson’s made a stop at the Medical University of South Carolina this week to raise awareness for the world’s second-leading degenerative disease. The pair are traveling across the country on a mission to speak with research professionals, meet others with the disease, and educate the public on available resources.

Charlotte gardener uses “green thumb” for good

A gardener in Charlotte, N.C. is using his green thumb and big heart to plant teenagers on the road to success. Reggie Singleton founded the ‘Males Place,’ a mentorship program that teaches young people life lessons about getting in the dirt and working up a sweat.

Singleton said just like plants, young people need time to grow and it does not happen overnight.

Archer School Apartments complex breaks ground

A new affordable housing option is coming to the Charleston peninsula. The vacant Henry P. Archer School building on Nassau St. is being re-developed into an 89-unit apartment complex. The $42 million project is providing much-needed housing for seniors who are 55 and older and who are at or below 60% of the area median income.

Stanley Cup stops in the Lowcountry

Head coach of the Colorado Avalanche, Jared Bednar stopped in the Lowcountry this week and brought along a special guest: The Stanley Cup. Bednar, a former South Carolina Stingrays player and coach, spends the off season in Charleston and even received a key to the city from Isle of Palms mayor Phillip Pounds.

