Everyday Heroes: Biques for a Cause

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two friends are working hard to make sure kids like them can participate in a favorite childhood activity: riding bikes.

Bryson Miller (15) and Quinn O’Keefe (13) are the masterminds behind Biques for a Cause, a charity that repairs damaged bikes and donates them to kids in need.

The boys say they have always loved riding bikes. As they got older, they realized that they enjoyed learning about them as well — partly due to necessity.

“I learned how to fix pretty much everything I knew how to break.” Quinn O’Keefe

As they practiced repairs on old bikes, they realized that they couldn’t ride them all themselves, so they began donating them to others in the community.

Miller and O’Keefe recruited the help of the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD). Officers identify kids in need and deliver the bikes that the boys donate.

Ever humble, the boys don’t want any recognition. Instead, they thanked everyone who has helped make it possible for them to give back to their community, especially NCPD.