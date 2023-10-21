CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – Two dental practices partnered up for a one-day event to give free dental work to people who do not have dental insurance.

A recent report says nearly 70 million people in the U.S. do not have dental insurance and that number is expected to rise to 92 million in less than a year.

Old Trolley Dental Associates in Summerville and Carolina Avenue Dental Care in Moncks Corner held their annual ‘Smiles from the Heart where they helped close to 30 people.

Instead of an outreach, they opened their doors to help with tooth extractions, cleanings and fillings for free.

“This is an opportunity to really help people out that need help. I mean everybody that is walking into this door today truly needs help and we’re here for them,” said Dr. Craig Thomas, Carolina Avenue Dental Care.

This is the sixth year for this event and if you want to learn more on the next Smiles from the Heart Old Trolley Dental on Instagram here.



