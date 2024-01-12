CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One in every ten people in South Carolina experience food insecurity every single day.

South Carolina’s food insecurity rate is nearly 13 percent, which makes South Carolina the 8th hungriest state in the country.

It is way above average and not in a good way, but some special people in the Lowcountry attack this problem every week.

Jestine Tucker: “I am the pastor’s wife here.”

Jestine and her husband, District Elder Harold Tucker of Macedonia Church in North Charleston and Refuge Bibleway Church in Summerville, started this over 11 years ago.

“Today we have going on our regular food bank where we feed the community, the people that come out that are in need,” Jestine explained.

One day every week, cars line up as volunteers fill their cars with food, and they have found the need is great.

Jestine said, “In one year, we fed over 11 thousand people.”

Thousands of people who otherwise may have gone without can now put food on the table and feed their families.

For the church and the volunteers, they are happy to help.

“We don’t pay them anything; they just do it,” Jestine said. “We have people who come out here and designate their time and say let me help.” “We have some people that are in need who can’t come out here.”

Some volunteers will even travel to give food to those who can’t attend the food giveaway.

Doing something for others and asking for nothing in return is a simple reason this food giveaway happens.

“The love for people and the concern for people. We care about people. My husband says Jesus cares about people, and so does he,” Jestine told News 2. “We have a love and care for people, especially when people are in need. We help them in any way, form, or fashion that we can; we just love doing it.”

And while this food box may not fill a refrigerator, it still goes a long way to feeding a family.

“We are told that this helps, helps fill in the gap…Even meat, we are able to give them meat here, and meat is pretty expensive,” Jestine said.

Volunteers are not the only ones who make this a success. Justine says the congregations have always answered the call to help.

“Refuge Bibleway Church and Macedonia Church, they pay for it, and they have not skipped a time, and they have never told their pastors no. They are always giving the cash needed to get the food for the community, so it’s beautiful,” Jestine explained.

If you do not have transportation to the church, no worries; call them at Macedonia Church, and they say they’ll figure out how to get the food to you.

If you have an Everyday Hero, email bclark@wcbd.com or submit it here.