MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry man is rebuilding a lost sense of purpose while fostering a healthy transition after combat service and reducing veteran suicides.

In 2020, there were nearly 62,000 veteran suicides deaths, down from its peak in 2018. But still, that is 63,000 too many for one Lowcountry veteran who is very proud and dedicated to helping his brothers in need.

These are emotional stories to tell, but Dan Gaita is more than willing to share these stories if it helps save lives.

Gaita, a Marine Corps veteran, is proud of the time that he served his country from 1992 to 2000, but it’s what he’s done since that has helped thousands of veterans.

In 2012 when Gaita was surprised and saddened to see 22 veterans commit suicide every day.

He started wondering what we can do. It was shortly after that when Gaita founded Operation Vet-Fit with the purpose of stopping veteran suicide by providing free mental health services and comradery.

“Boy, has this evolved in 12 years,” Gaita started.

“We are the only agency in the country without a single Veteran suicide,” Gaita said. Vet-Fit has helped over 12,000 veterans and three times as many family members.

He has done all this without a single paid employee and learned so much along the way.

But Gaita doesn’t take credit for all of this success, saying it’s a collaboration of several agencies and hundreds of veterans looking out for one another.

Gaita says the key to saving Veterans’ lives can be as simple as a phone call, a so-called “net” to catch their friend and let them feel that you believe in them.

“When they arise out of that darkness, and all of a sudden they get a taste of purpose or they get a taste of that comradery that they were missing, there is a light that comes on inside of them and it reignites their sense of everything,” Gaita said.

“Sometimes that person who is in a dark place just needs to feel one person believe in them.”

Vet-Fit’s 5th Annual Golf Tournament is scheduled in February at Charleston National. Veterans will have the opportunity to play, eat and drink for free. Go to www.operationvetfit.org to learn more about the organization.