SULLIVANS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Freezin for a reason. A sunny day on Sullivans Island produced plenty of memories and good stories.

The bottom line, a lot of money was raised for a very special cause.

Anything worth doing is worth doing well; Dunleavy’s has been doing it right for almost 30 years. The block is closed off, and hundreds, for the moment, are still warm, maybe with a few pints of liquid courage for what awaits.

A New Year’s Year’s Day dance with Mother Nature, who gave these brave souls a water temperature in the low 50s. You better believe it will be cold, but that’s the point as we counted down the seconds.

The 29th annual Dunleavy’s Polar Plunge was about to begin, and this brave crowd was getting excited. This was it. The moment many said their prayers.

Thousands are reaching the Atlantic, a New Year’s Day tradition for many that began decades ago in a pub not too far away.

“Unbelievable, I think it’s the biggest one we’ve ever had. I’ve never seen so many people,” Bill Dunleavy started Polar Plunge 29 years ago.

That’s excellent news for Special Olympics South Carolina, as this plunge over the years has raised over 500,000 dollars for the cause.

“They called me about 20 years ago and said we have a young lady who needs to go to Dublin, Ireland, for the World’s Special Olympics and can we raise some money for her?” Dunleavy said. “We raised 13,000 the first year.”

Sue Maner with Special Olympics South Carolina said, “We have over 30,000 athletes participating in our state. It costs a lot of money, and this is a great way to start the year. I can not thank the Dunleavy crowd enough. They are fantastic. Again getting kicked off for 2024 this is about as good as it gets.””

And hoping things will only get better as this polar plunge turns 30 next year. Happy New Year.

We are still waiting for the amount of money raised in this year’s plunge. The crew at Dunleavy’s said the total is approaching $40,000.

