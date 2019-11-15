Everyday Heroes: Helping families with ALS diagnosis

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Helping families with an ALS diagnosis by doing things victims can’t. Meet this week’s Everyday Heroes, who are motivated to move.

No bones about it, it’s a death sentence. Keith Benjamin’s dad is facing that reality – diagnosed with ALS about two years ago, it’s a disease that robs its victims of their ability to move.

Every day that I have with him where he can do even a fraction of the things he used to do, is a day that I really appreciate,” said Benjamin.

That appreciation turned into a mission for Benjamin and his friend Katie Penta who lost her mom to the disease four years ago.

“My job, watching her go through that, is to help as many people as I can have a better quality of life,” said Penta.

Together, they created motivated to move.

Within six months they’re ready for their first fundraiser; a chance to sweat for those who can’t. Think of it as a pub crawl… minus the pubs, and the drinking… instead, it’s three 30-minute workouts starting at Uptown Social, which Benjamin owns, over to Revolution for a 30-minute spin on Meeting Street, and down the block to The Works.

“We wanted to do something different, we wanted to do something that the participants would really rally behind and for us it was about pushing the participants where we know they can go, but where people diagnosed with ALS cannot go,” said Benjamin.

All of the money they raise goes to Compassionate Care ALS, which helps families with the enormous expense that comes with caring for someone with the disease.

The fitness portion of the event is sold out, but there is a brunch at Uptown Social at 11:00 a.m. that you can still be part of. It’s $25 at the door for open bar and brunch.