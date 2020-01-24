Everyday Heroes: K.I.D.S.

Students in a College Park Elementary multi-age class are doing what they can to make a difference in the world. They created their own charity.

They’re our Everyday Heroes.

Two years ago, students in Mrs. Judy Rainey’s multi-age class at College Park Elementary decided to help children around the world. Teacher Judy Rainey says, “We started reading about the global water crisis, and we started researching and all of a sudden they started getting deeper and deeper into it, and their hearts were touched. They decided they wanted to do something about it.” Fourth grade student Jackson Pheil says, “I was so excited that I would be helping the world, because I’ve never done that before. That what makes my heart happy.”

The class started a charity, called K.I.D.S., Kids Inspired and Determined to Serve. Students raise money for their charity by creating handmade greeting cards for all occasions, and selling them to family, friends, and the college park community. They also sell handmade custom designed desk calendars. Mrs. rainey says, “The cards are one for two dollars, or three for five dollars, and our calendars that we sell are for five-dollars. Last year, by the end of the school year, they raised 1,360 dollars. Half of that money, Water Mission came to us and we presented them with a big check for half of that. MUSC came out to us, and we presented them with four-hundred-sixty new books for kids in the hospital.” Fourth-grade student Savannah Brock says, “We keep on working, and making more money each day, and helping other kids get clean water.” Third-grade student Jeremiah Lawton says, “It makes me feel good. Making me feel like a life changer. Super heroes aren’t real but, I know they make them up in movies but i want to become a super hero from changing lives.” Third-grade student Maddox Lloyd says, “It’s helping them and it feels good to help others.”

Curriculum standards are integrated throughout the projects. In order to start the charity, the class had to make a presentation to convince their principal. “They had to wow me, and they did,” says principal Amanda Prince. “It was amazing! They had done their research, and what was so amazing is that they made it into a whole lesson. They were writing and research. So we fully support. It makes me feel inspired, and it makes me proud of these students.”

A retired Berkeley county teacher who is a card maker, donates the supplies to the class. Rainey says, “”Kids really can make a difference, and they’re really trying to do that. I am very proud of them! They’re my heroes, that’s why I come everyday, because they are the heroes in this room.”

If you would like to purchase a card or calendar from K.I.D.S. please call College Park Elementary.