MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- While most people her age are busy with their phones or on social media, one rising senior at Wando High School spends her time a bit differently.

“I guess I am a crocheter…they say crochet artist, but I also knit and sew as well,” Kylie Crookes, 17, said.

Kylie said she learned these techniques at a young age thanks to help from her grandmother, Jodi, who taught her to sew when she was 6-years-old and knit when she was 12. She taught herself to crochet at age 14.

“My grandmother always made me clothes, handmade,” she shared. “[I] got compliments and wanted to make other people feel the same way and I started knitting these hats for children in the hospital.”

It all started about three years ago when Kylie’s parents, who both work at the Medical University of South Carolina, mentioned the need for hats for newborns at the Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital.

That is how ‘Kylie’s Kaps’ was born.

“It was a time during COVID so not many people were donating, I guess,” she said. “So I started to pick it up then and I started getting patterns and asking my grandmother for help with making these hat. And it kind of just took off from there.”

In addition to newborn caps, Kylie now also makes hats for patients on chemotherapy and premature babies. She makes between 10 and 15 hats a month and estimates she has created about 250 total.

“The reason why I started is because it made me happy and I really wanted to recreate that for others,” she said. “So when I recreate that for others and see their response to it, it really makes me happy to do it.”

Kylie recently started a crochet club at her school and at a retirement home in Mount Pleasant. And, wherever she decides to go to college, she said she hopes to find a nearby hospital where she can continue to help.

