CHARLETON, S.C. (WCBD) – This week was the perfect example of how people in the Lowcountry often step up to lend a hand and ask for nothing in return. We’re taking the time to recognize them and the impact they make on our community.

Operation Move Out was a hot one this year, but crews braved the heat to get couches, rugs, appliances, and more off of the curbs.

News 2’s Clear the Shelters event kicked off this week. Last year’s initiative placed over 500 animals in new homes. This year, we’re hoping for more. Charleston Animal Society’s President and CEO Joe Elmore said that now is the time for people “to bring animals in their homes and in their hearts.”

Law enforcement across the Lowcountry and the nation took part in National Night Out this week, hoping to build relationships between agencies and the communities they serve.

Delta Dental donated $100,000 to two organizations improving healthcare access across the Lowcountry. North Charleston Dental Outreach provides emergency dental care to those with no insurance or limited financial resources. The South Carolina Area Health Education Consortium provides healthcare to rural and underserved areas.

MUSC’s Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital unveiled two new state-of-the-art pediatric ambulances. The units are essentially mobile ICU’s, equipped with cutting-edge technology. They were paid for by an anonymous donor.

Finally, the Westbrook Foundation donated $1M to East Cooper Community Outreach. It’s the largest donation in the organization’s 33 year history.