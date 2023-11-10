CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Thanksgiving is a wonderful time for many, but it can be challenging for others, given it can be very expensive to feed a family.

That’s why dozens of people have stepped up to make a difference.

The Lowcountry Food Bank has been fighting hunger since 1983 and recently joined with a team from Harris Teeter grocery stores to fill over 2,000 bags full of food to feed families in need this Thanksgiving.

“We want everyone to have a wonderful Thanksgiving, a wonderful holiday, and we know how important that is to families, so we are just really proud to be able to support that initiative,” said Paige Hamer, Harris Teeter Communication Specialist.

Harris Teeter provides millions of dollars each year in food and funds, and the timing couldn’t be better as, for some, the timing couldn’t be worse.

“Incredibly vital, I mean we’re looking at a situation where hunger and food insecurity is impacting anywhere around 1 and 10 people here in the Lowcountry, more staggering is that that’s 1 in 5 children,” said Nick Osbourne, President and CEO of Lowcountry Food Bank.

For those struggling financially, not knowing where their next meal will be coming from, not even to mention Thanksgiving, this event is a chance to bring cheer into other people’s lives.

“This will go out to support the work that we do throughout the ten counties that we cover here in the Lowcountry, so that’s from Horry County in the north right down to Jasper County in the South. This will really make an impact and make a dent in helping those that are in need,” Osbourne said.

The food packages will each feed a family of four this Thanksgiving.

In addition, the Lowcountry Food Bank is always looking for volunteers; you can give them a call or look on their website for more information.

