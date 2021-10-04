Everyday Heroes: MUSC therapy dogs at Charleston International Airport

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Every week we like to take some time to recognize someone in our community working hard to help others, and this week News 2’s Hanna Powers met some special critters making big changes at the airport.

Next time you are looking to catch a flight from Charleston International Airport make sure you lookout for the four-legged friends full of love looking to calm down stressed-out travelers.

Airports are stressful places, only made more stressful by the pandemic. Some kind volunteers are looking to change that experience for the better.

Robber Weber has been volunteering with his therapy dog for 12 years. He started out in upstate New York before making his here to the Lowcountry, keeping the spirit of giving back with his Golden Retriever alive.

You can catch both of them in the atrium on Thursdays and Saturdays.

“When you are walking in an airport situation and people see the dogs, you can see it in their eyes, all they want to hear you say is can I pet the dogs, and that’s it. They smile, they laugh, they come over and pet the dog, they give you stories about their dogs in the past… they love their job. They know that when we’re getting in the car, and I snap on his collar, that we are going to go visit people.”

If you have an everyday hero in your community that you want to shout out, send an email to hpowers@wcbd.com so we can share their story.