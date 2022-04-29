GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A mother and daughter in Georgetown County were left living in their car, which didn’t even run, for four months last winter after the perfect storm of bad luck.

Right after their husband and father died, both mother and daughter tested positive for COVID-19. Their options for generating income were severely limited.

That’s when Tamika Obeng, the outreach coordinator for St. James Health and Wellness, stepped in to help.

Although Georgetown doesn’t have a homeless shelter, Obeng knew of programs that could help get the family back on their feet. She turned to a federal program that provides rental and utility assistance to eligible recipients.

Finding landlords that accept the program, though, can be difficult.

Mazie Graham was willing to make the exception. She owns several boarding homes in the area. As the daughter of a Baptist minister, she said she was raised to help others.

Now, the mother and daughter have a proper place to sleep and night and the support they need to get back on their feet.