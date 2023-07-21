NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- They say a dog is man’s best friend, but you can add women woman to that list as one four-legged friend is helping his Lowcountry owner out in more ways than one.

As visitors walk into the Boeing propulsion facility in North Charleston, they will see Sienna Wilfred and her dog, Maddox.

“Ever since Maddox has been in my life, it’s been the biggest blessing I have ever received,” Wilfred said.

While Wilfred is doing her job as a tool and fixture specialist, Maddox is doing his as a medical alert dog and service animal.

“Some of the tasks he is responsible for is to alert me when heart rate gets too high based off of a cardiac condition, as well as being able to alert me whenever he senses any physical signs of distress or anxiety based off my PTSD,” she said.

Wilfred, a Marine Corps veteran, was diagnosed in 2016 with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Postural tachycardia syndrome (PoTS), a syndrome that causes the heart rate to increase very quickly after getting up from sitting or lying down.

Maddox trained for two years before joining Wilfred in 2021, who says the pair are now “stuck like glue.”

“He can detect sudden changes through my saliva, whenever my heart rate gets too high, and usually during those episodes I will end up passing out,” Wilfred said. “Because of Maddox, he is able to sense it before I can, so he will alert me by telling me to sit or lay down, or he’ll keep nudging me to really force me to stay present rather than falling into the vicious cycle of PTSD.”

Wilfred said that having Maddox in her life has helped tremendously when it comes to work and day-to-day activities.

“Maddox just existing in my life is a huge stress relief not only because he is considered a medical device to let me know before anything happens, but just having someone that provides unconditional love,” she said. “A lot of people say there is nothing like a dog’s love and I think Maddox is a perfect example of that.”

According to the company, there are more than 50 service dogs throughout Boeing locations in North America.



