SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- What may have been a difficult choice for some was an easy decision for one Lowcountry college student.

Emily Hathcock, a Summerville native and current junior at Wofford College, always knew she wanted to become a doctor.

When she started high school at Ashley Ridge, she joined the school’s chapter of HOSA, a future health professional association. HOSA decided on “Be the Match” registry as their national service project, a decision Hathcock was immediately on board with.

“That’s its whole purpose is to build a community of well-equipped future health professionals,” she said.

“Be the Match” is a nonprofit organization that matches people battling life-threatening blood cancers or disorders with healthy donors.

“My professor was saying there was a one in fifty thousand chance of matching just because of how incredibly diverse we are as a species,” she said.

The process of joining the registry is simple: just swab the inside of your cheek and wait to find out if you are a match. In July of 2020, that is just what Hathcock did. She took a cheek swab, sent the kit back, and after waiting for more than a year found out she was a match.

“I cried,” she said. “I can’t imagine that joy that someone was able to feel because I simply said yes.”

Hathcock needed to maintain a healthy lifestyle for the next few months, which she did, and flew with her parents to Seattle in December for the stem cell extraction.

“They basically collect your blood, it runs through a specialized machine, and it’s spinning at a crazy rate,” she explained. “It’s basically leaking the stem cells and collecting it in a bag.”

Hathcock said all she knows about the person that she helped is that he is a man living in another country and credits her mother, a nurse, with teaching her to give without asking anything in return.

“She’s selfless, she’s caring, she just wants to help other people,” Hathcock said. “She doesn’t want to see other people hurt and I think that’s where I learned that from.”

She called donating her stem cells “the easiest decision she ever made” and that she would do it again, but does not see herself as a hero.

“I would consider the people on the other end the heroes considering what they’ve had to go through.”

Any person 18 to 40 years old can join the “Be the Match” registry by texting “Be Like Emily” to 61474.