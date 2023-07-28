CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston RiverDogs and Breeze Airways partnered this week to host the second annual Random Acts of Niceness Week.

Players, staff, and Breeze Airways team members volunteered with several community organizations, including:

Neighbors Together, which provides “food, clothing, medical care, sheltering, job training, financial assistance, clothing, legal assistance and other vital services to people in the Tri-County.”

The Summerville Miracle League, which brings together players with special needs through the game of baseball.

The Joint Base Charleston Teen Summer Program, which provides summer activities for teens.

Windward Farms, which “provides help, hope and healing to boys ages 6-16 that have been affected by neglect, abuse or trauma.”

Pitcher Matt Wyatt said even though the team is busy playing most nights, volunteer work is a great way for them to spend time in the day.

“Just bringing joy to people and making people smile… sometimes feels better than entertaining people on the ball field. So it’s definitely a good opportunity.”

“It’s great to see everybody working together to achieve the same goal: bring people a little bit of happiness,” said pitcher Jack Hartman.

Hartman went on to say “the most important thing in life is community,” so he was glad to be participating.