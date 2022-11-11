HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s the second week of the high school football playoffs, but the championship has already been won… and this game means much more than just a trophy.

Law enforcement at athletics events is usually there to keep the peace, but not on this night. No need to contain this excitement.

Welcome to powder puff football.

Flag football, started by the North Charleston Police Department’s Cops Athletics Program in 2016, six teams from all over the area play two nights a week during the fall.

And the players love it.

But don’t get it twisted – these girls are competitive and though, after all, there is some serious hardware at stake. So don’t let the name fool you, it’s more tough than puff.

It’s also an opportunity for police officers to interact with members of the community in a different way.

Corporal Jerrid Riley has been with the North Charleston Police Department for 10 years. The cops are the coaches, and he has seen the positive results.

The only trouble here, an occasional penalty flag.

After defeating Fort Dorchester, Hanahan went on to face Military Magnet in the Powder Puff championship. That game was won by Military Magnet 20 to nothing on Wednesday night.