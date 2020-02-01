Exchange student from China speaks about Coronavirus

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – As the Coronavirus outbreak continues its track across China, officials now say more than 250 are dead with nearly 12,000 more people infected with the new virus.

Strict travel restrictions are now being put in place in the United States and beyond as the virus spreads to other countries.

News 2’s riley benson joins us live in studio, riley you spoke with a exchange student from china earlier today about the outbreak.

The deadly disease has left hundreds dead in china. As the world struggles to get the Coronavirus under control, News 2 spoke with a student who lives in china but is studying here in the low country.

Jing Hun, known as Chris by his classmates at Academic Magnet High School in North Charleston is an exchange student who spent the week as a student at the school. Chris says it’s been hard to see his country suffer.

“I feel very sad when I first heard the news,” says Chris. “I was shocked because a lot of people died because of the virus.”

Chinese officials say more deaths Friday raise the death toll to 259 total lives lost in the country from the lethal virus. Chris says he and the other exchange students remain positive despite the outbreak.

“We still have, we’re still hopeful that everything will get better,” says Chris.

Catherine Spencer, the Principal at Academic Magnet High School, says many students, parents and faculty had their worries ahead of the student’s arrival.

“We all had concerns, these students have been in the country for a couple of weeks now, so things have really unfolded and changed dramatically,” says Spencer.

Spencer says the school has taken every measure to protect the health of both the exchange students and the community.

“We’ve done everything in our power to keep not only our students healthy and safe but our Chinese student’s healthy and safe as well,” says Spencer.

In the meantime, Chris says his time in America has been special.

“What impressed me most is the American people, I think they are very eager to help others,” says Chris.

Chris is among a group of exchange students who have studied at Academic Magnet High School over the past week. Spencer says the students have made stops in Washington D.C., New York and Philadelphia over the past few weeks. The students will travel back to China on Sunday.