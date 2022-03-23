DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County Sheriff L.C. Knight believes his deputy responded with appropriate discretion and acted accordingly in an incident where a deputy took a man to the ground who had refused to leave a neighborhood after harassing neighbors and exposing himself according to filed reports.

The Dorchester County man is suing the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and a deputy, claiming he was assaulted and unlawfully arrested last April. Video of the incident, 9-1-1 calls from neighbors and several incident reports are shedding light on the events.

News 2 received body and dash camera footage and heard from the attorney representing Jamel Floyd on Tuesday. The Sheriff’s Office provided 9-1-1 calls and spoke to News 2 on Wednesday.

Floyd can be seen on video walking around a Dorchester County neighborhood after 9-1-1 calls from neighbors saying Floyd had exposed himself and harassed at least one neighbor. Previous reports show Floyd had harassed neighbors in the area before and had received a no trespass order for one house.

Floyd’s attorney, Jerry Meehan Jr. of Crantford, Meehan Attorneys at Law, LLC told News 2 he believes the deputy was out of line and assaulted his client. Floyd is suing both Dorchester County Sheriff L.C. Knight and Deputy Brandon Smith.

“He had the encounter with the officer, there was an exchange of words,” says Meehan. “The officer in my opinion lost his temper.”

The incident report, provided by both the attorney and Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Smith grabbed Floyd by his arm, placed a hand near Floyd’s stomach and waste to brace the fall and took him to the ground. Dorchester County Sheriff L.C. Knight believes Deputy Smith acted according to policy with proper discretion.

“My deputy, I thought did the right thing by saying he sees he’s (Floyd) wrong, he’s now listening, he’s gone – the problem is solved,” says Sheriff Knight.

Floyd’s attorney says his client has prior mental disabilities and believes agencies like the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office need better training for similar instances. Sheriff Knight says each case is different.

“Our thing is to treat them as nicely as they will let us treat them and get them help if they will let us,” says Sheriff Knight. “But someone has to be in control, we’ve got to make up our mind about whether we are in control or they’re going to be in control.”

Floyd has had numerous run-ins with the law, particularly in Dorchester County. We obtained numerous reports involving Floyd from the Sheriff’s Office, one of the reports showed Floyd had exposed himself in a Subway restaurant. Floyd’s attorney said he couldn’t comment when asked about the previous allegations.

Sheriff Knight says the aftermath of the incident has been frustrating.

“The general public I think has got to either start supporting us or tell us what route they want us to take in doing our job because I’m a little confused, I really am,” says Sheriff Knight.

The lawsuit filed in September of 2021 is pending in Dorchester County. Floyd’s attorney wants the case to go before a jury trial. Sheriff Knight hopes the video will provide clarity for the public.

“We’re hear to help them,” says Sheriff Knight. “That sign says protect and serve, that’s what we’re here to do.”

The incident was turned over to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for an independent investigation. News 2 has reached out to the agency for the results of that report, we are waiting to hear back.