Experts are helping you protect your precious cargo

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD)- Happening today, volunteers with the Charleston Fire Department and MUSC are teaching you how to properly install your child’s car seat.

Whether you’re a new parent or someone wanting to double-check your seat’s installation, nationally certified child safety passenger technicians are here to help.

Road injuries are the leading cause of preventable death and injuries for children in the United States, and experts say owning a car seat is just the first step in that battle. Aynsley Birkner, a Pediatric Injury Prevention Coordinator explains, “The national statistic is that three-fourths of car seats are misused or improperly “. She says that statistic is even higher in the state of South Carolina so she hopes parents will utilize today’s lesson to prevent future tragedy.

Safety tips being taught today include:

Buying the right car seat. Your baby needs to ride in a rear-facing car seat as long as possible until 2 or more years. When your child has outgrown that seat, you are ready for a forward-facing car seat. Get more details about buying the right car seat for your child. Installing your car seat. You’ll need to decide on using either the seat belt or lower anchors to secure your car seat. Both are safe, but don’t use them both at the same time. Once your child is forward facing, it is important to use the tether with the seat belt or lower anchors. Get more details about installing your car seat. Getting the right fit. A properly-fitted harness gives the best possible protection for your child. Here are more details about getting the right fit for your child. When to change your car seat. Look on the car seat label to make sure your child is still within the weight, height and age limits for that seat. Get details about when to change your car seat.

Today’s seat check begins at 9 a.m. and will last until noon in the VIP parking lot at Joe Riley Park.