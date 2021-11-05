Experts give advice on how to deal with aggressive drivers to avoid road rage

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- As the North Charleston Police Department investigates a deadly shooting that was caused by road rage, traffic safety experts are weighing in on how to avoid confrontation while driving.

“(Road rage) is something that is 110% avoidable,” said Lance Corporal Nick Pye of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. “It’s easy to get frustrated with on our roadways. We are a busy growing area and there are a lot of people moving here everyday. But if everyone is just patient it can reduce these road rage incidents.”

AAA Carolinas says that aggressive driving leads to road rage.

“I think the big reason that we are seeing aggressive driving is that the world is opening up. We’re seeing more and more motorists on the road and unfortunately some of us have forgotten the rules of the road. We take to these highways and use them as speedways,” said Tiffany Wright, Spokeperson for AAA Carolinas.

Wright says that there are three steps to respond to aggressive drivers.

“Don’t engage. Keep your eyes on the road. Don’t offend. Don’t make any gestures back. Of course if in fact you do feel like things have escalated drive to a safe location and call 911,” said Wright.

The way to avoid road rage all together is to be tolerant of other drivers.

“So many times we take the actions of other motorists personally and the majority of the time they’re not worried about you,” said Wright.

Another cause of road rage incidents are hit and run collisions.

According to Pye, those situations escalate when people begin to follow the driver who struck them.

“It’s important for people to let us do our job. If you are involved in a hit and run collision we want you to get a tag, a description of the vehicle and a direction of travel, but we do not want you to follow,” said Pye.