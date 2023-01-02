CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- As 2023 begins, people are preparing to act on their newly created New Year’s resolutions.

Here are a few tips to help make sure your goals are successfully met in 2023.

Realize that achieving a goal will take time.

Whether you want to improve your mental health or carve out more time to spend with loved ones, goals are not met in half a month or half a year. Therapist Dr. Trevor Wilkins suggests setting expectations with yourself.

“It’s that kind of physical resolution that most people tend to look for first to set an attainable goal. You know, if you’re shooting for something like a complete body change in a short amount of time, let’s be fair. It took us a while to get where we are. It’s going to take us a while to get where we want to be,” said Dr. Wilkins.

Set smaller goals instead of having one large goal.

Smaller marks to hit along your journey in 2023 are easier to accomplish then one large goal that you are chasing for months on end. If you get to a smaller goal on your way to a bigger one then you will gain a sense of accomplishment earlier than later.

“So set some obtainable goals throughout the year. That’s true for mental health, which is my specialty as a therapist. Set some attainable goals. It’s it’s taken us a while to get where we feel about the world. It’s going to take us a while. It’s taken us a while, rather, to get where we feel about family where we feel about traffic, where we feel about having to go shopping late,” said Dr. Wilkins.

Don’t set unrealistic goals that don’t have a plan with them.

Resolutions like an extreme weight loss or diet overhaul are daunting at first. You have to become committed to the goal before taking action.

“The other thing that I kind of caution people for is be careful of those those quick resolutions that, you know, we’re going to fade out about January 15th, especially when it comes to mental health. You know, if you’re trying to get better about your mental health, get better about even physical things. It takes an entire philosophy change. It’s not going to be, unfortunately, taking ten deep breaths and learning how to make my family treat me better,” said Dr. Wilkins.

Learn to use discipline.

A key to keeping your motivation is to use discipline to meet your goals. Dr. Wilkins says that having discipline can lead to encouragement for yourself.

“Just trying to give motivation to make the change may not be enough. So the encouragement for me is is to not break my character. My characters where I told people I would be,” said Dr. Wilkins.