MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Experts anticipate Fourth of July travelers will pack the roads in record-breaking numbers this year.

AAA predicts that 42 million people nationwide will travel to their Independence Day plans by car, despite high gas prices. According to Tiffany Wright with AAA Carolinas, flight cancellations and delays could be causing the boom on the roads.

“Air travel has been tricky for a lot of people, that’s why people are opting to drive. That’s why you’re seeing a lot more RV rentals, a lot more car rentals because people want to take matter in their own hands,” said Wright.

George Lamperez and his family are visiting Charleston from Louisiana. He said they chose the 10-hour drive over flying to guarantee they would get there on time.

“We had a deadline of ‘x’ amount of days and we knew that if we missed a flight we would lose two days and then the chance of getting back on time,” said Lamperez. “There were all kinds of issues we were concerned about and then realized it would be probably our best opportunity to drive.”

As gas prices remain above $4, experts said to plan your route ahead of time and know where the cheapest gas is by using a tracker. They also said to get your car checked ahead of time and make sure there is air in the tires.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is working to make sure everyone gets to their destination safely.

Trooper Nick Pye said they will be increasing their presence this weekend. He advises drivers to wear their seatbelts, drive the speed limit, avoid distractions, and not to drink and drive.

“If you do encounter an issue, give us a call that’s what we’re here for,” said Pye.

You can report issues to Highway Patrol at *47.