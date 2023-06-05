CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Insurance experts say all homeowners in the Lowcountry should be covered by flood insurance going into this hurricane season.

While mortgage lenders will require those living in a flood plain to have flood insurance, Mark Friedlander, a spokesperson for the Insurance Information Institute, said homeowners living in an area with frequent rain should also have this coverage.

All properties in the city of Charleston are in a flood zone, but not all are in the Special Flood Hazard Area, according to city officials.

However, Friedlander said homeowners should not focus on these maps, as flooding can happen anywhere.

“We strongly recommend no homeowners rely on FEMA maps,” he said. “Number one — they are confusing, number two many of them are outdated — and number three you don’t have to live in a FEMA floodplain to have a catastrophic flood.”

According to FEMA, just one inch of flood water in a home could cost around $25,000.

Friedlander said homeowners should remember that flood insurance is not included in a standard home insurance policy, and it takes around 30 days for a new flood insurance policy to take effect.

“There have been catastrophic floods over the years in Charleston County, and it’s an area that really needs flood coverage,” he said. “Yet today were seeing about 15 percent of homeowners in Charleston County have flood insurance.”

Friedlander recommends that homeowners shop around at different insurance providers before deciding which coverage to use, especially after the National Flood Insurance Program implemented a new policy known as Risk Rating 2.0 in October 2021.

Risk Rating 2.0 determines how much homeowners will pay for flood insurance on an individual basis, using factors like the replacement value of their home.

Friedlander said the changes will lead some people to pay less for flood insurance coverage, while others will pay more than before.

This has led several states, including South Carolina, to band together to sue the U.S. government over the changes.

“I think the concerns that are being raised by several states are that so many homeowners’ bills are going to go up by large amounts and the concerns are that it will not be affordable for many homeowners,” said Friedlander. “The bottom line is FEMA has been giving away this insurance product for so many years — they have lost so much money — it can not be subsidized by the government for any longer.”

Friedlander also explained that under Risk Rating 2.0, flood insurance premiums cannot go up more than 18% in a year. He said there are also proposals in Congress to subsidize lower-income families for the coverage.