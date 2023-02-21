ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD)- Isle of Palms leaders are still working to determine what led to severe erosion near Breach Inlet.

This is a story, we broke first yesterday, and now geology experts are weighing in.

Walks along the Breach Inlet are a common way to spend an afternoon for Mukhail Cuvin.

“All my days off, probably 2-3 times a week,” Cuvin said.

However, he says when he saw how severe the erosion was Tuesday, it was a shock.

“I haven’t really seen the beach landscape look like this before,” Cuvin said.

He wasn’t alone.

Lots of other people were noticing, pointing to the ridged sand.

A geology professor at the College of Charleston compared the event, to something we all may be familiar with.

“It’s just like when you are a kid, you build a little sandcastle, and the waves wash and it washes away very quickly,” Dr. Scott Harris said.

Dr. Harris saying the process of erosion is simple.

“It’s when you get that current running right next to the island either through a very high tide and you get the currents moving one way or the other, pushed up against that spit that’s moved to the southside,” Dr. Harris said.

He says there’s not much that can be done about it.

“Let’s say we brought in 100 truckloads of dirt. I’m not suggesting we do that. If we did, we could drop them in there and they could disappear in the next tidal cycle because the currents are so strong,” Dr. Harris said.

Cuvin saying he just hopes it doesn’t get worse, “I would hate to see the sand recede and then also if that effects any of the infrastructure around here, that could be an issue.”

Isle of Palms Mayor, Phillip Pounds, sent News 2 a statement saying, “It usually heals somewhat within a few days. Not much we can do other than keep people away. The police department is patrolling the area.”