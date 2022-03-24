CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston showed its commitment to supporting small businesses Thursday by hosting its 2nd annual Small Business Opportunity Expo at the Gaillard Center.

The Holy City is working to help small businesses thrive post-pandemic.

“We’re putting this on to make sure that these businesses are successful,” organizer Ruth Jordan said. “Whether they’re start-up businesses, or existing businesses, it’s all designed to help these businesses grow and recover specifically after COVID.”

But not just any small business.

“This expo was designed specifically for small businesses,” Jordan said. “With a focus toward women and minority-owned businesses.”

Private chef Trae Johnson started his business two years ago and says help from the city is welcomed.

“Because, it’s not much around at the moment,” Johnson said. “I mean, there are some minority-owned businesses that are doing good, but it’s definitely room for more. You know, Charleston is up and coming every day, so I’d like to be a part of that.”

Johnson says the recent rise in prices has affected his business, but he’s not making excuses.

“You got to eat,” he said. “You got to put gas in your car, so it’s like you can either starve, you can walk or you’re going to keep the ball rolling.”

Katie Kunker says her online business has thrived during the pandemic.

“The Art of Hustle & Heart has been around for almost two and a half years,” she said. “For the last two years, we’ve really scaled our business and been able to employ about 23 people.”

Mayor Tecklenburg says small businesses are the backbone of the Lowcountry and is looking to create more opportunities for small businesses to succeed.

“We urge our whole community,” he said. “The whole community of Charleston, if you’re doing business, to look at local businesses and small businesses and minority businesses in our community. And give them the opportunity to do business with you.”

Mayor Tecklenburg says the city is currently constructing a small business incubator to help small businesses grow and provide them with the resources needed to succeed.