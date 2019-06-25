Extra money in the budget for Berkeley County School District

More money in the Berkeley County budget means more help for local schools.

The County Council approved the fiscal year 2019-2020 budget tonight. Adding a projected $4 million in property taxes to the budget.

Last week the Berkeley County School District finance committee made several recommendations for the money including reducing class sizes, hiring more resource officers, and giving teachers a raise.

The BCSD finance committee approved their proposals last week. The full school board is set to vote on their proposals tomorrow night.