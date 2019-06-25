Extra money in the budget for Berkeley County School District

News

by: Jan-Michael Pugh

Posted: / Updated:
school-hallway-generic_403107

More money in the Berkeley County budget means more help for local schools.

The County Council approved the fiscal year 2019-2020 budget tonight. Adding a projected $4 million in property taxes to the budget.

Last week the Berkeley County School District finance committee made several recommendations for the money including reducing class sizes, hiring more resource officers, and giving teachers a raise.

The BCSD finance committee approved their proposals last week. The full school board is set to vote on their proposals tomorrow night.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Across the Lowcountry

More Charleston County News
More Berkeley County News
More Dorchester County News
More Georgetown County News
More Colleton County News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss