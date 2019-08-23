FAA puts out a call for pilots to test changes in Boeing jet

DALLAS (AP) – Federal safety officials are recruiting pilots from airlines around the world to test changes that Boeing is making to the flight-control software on the grounded 737 Max jet.​

​

That’s according to two people briefed on the situation. They spoke on condition of anonymity because the testing plan hasn’t been announced.​

​

They said the Federal Aviation Administration is asking that some of the pilots have relatively little experience on the Boeing 737. Testing will happen in flight simulators – not actual Max jets, which remain grounded – and is designed to determine how pilots handle the software.​

​

Boeing is rewriting the software, making it easier for pilots to control, after it pushed down the noses of two planes that crashed, killing 346 people.​

​

Boeing declined to comment.​