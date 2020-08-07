Facebook group’s injunction denied by judge in case against Isle of Palms parking restrictions

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – A judge has denied the injunction filed by the Charleston Area Public Beach Access and Parking Group to reverse parking restrictions.
Judge Ryan Griffin stated in his ruling that Isle of Palms city leaders are within their right to regulate parking due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The City of Isle of Palms released the following statement regarding the decision:
“The City of Isle of Palm’s primary objective is to protect the health and safety of all who live and choose to visit the beach during these unprecedented times. We are pleased with the decision today and continue to work toward this objective. With that said, Council is scheduled to meet on Thursday, August 13th to review the City’s emergency ordinance.”Isle of Palms statement on the parking restrictions decision