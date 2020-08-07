Facebook group’s injunction denied by judge in case against Isle of Palms parking restrictions

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – A judge has denied the injunction filed by the Charleston Area Public Beach Access and Parking Group to reverse parking restrictions.

Judge Ryan Griffin stated in his ruling that Isle of Palms city leaders are within their right to regulate parking due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Isle of Palms released the following statement regarding the decision: