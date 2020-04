CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The body of a fallen Charleston County Deputy with be escorted to the Charleston International Airport today.

Deputy Jeremy Ladue was on patrol in West Ashley on Monday when another vehicle collided into his patrol car on Savannah Highway.

Both Deputy Ladue and the other driver, Kwamane Mitchell, were transported to the hospital where they later died.

They deputy’s remains will be flown back to his home state of California for a private burial.