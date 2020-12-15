Fallen Mount Holly officer to be laid to rest Tuesday

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Officer Tyler Herndon, the Mount Holly Police officer shot and killed while on duty last Friday, will be laid to rest in Kings Mountain Tuesday afternoon.

Herndon was killed on Dec. 11 when Mount Holly officers and a Gaston County police officer were confronting an armed, breaking and entering suspect around 3:30 a.m. when several shots were fired.

MOUNT HOLLY OFFICER KILLED IN SHOOTOUT; SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

“We heard a bunch of shots and then before we even thought to get up and take a look there were already cops everywhere,” said a neighbor.

Officer Herndon, 25, was shot during the encounter and was taken to the hospital. Officer Herndon did not survive his injuries.

On Sunday, community members gathered to honor the young officer on what would have been his 26th birthday. Flowers, balloons and notes were placed around his patrol car, which sits at the entrance of the Mount Holly Police Department.

MOUNT HOLLY LEADERS CONSIDER HOW TO HONOR OFFICER TYLER HERNDON; COMMUNITY RAISES MORE THAN $4K FOR FAMILY

Many of the homes and restaurants in Mount Holly are decked in blue lights to show support for Officer Herndon. Those restaurants are also taking donations for the family.

Several Roads in Kings Mountain will be closed Tuesday for a large funeral procession in his honor.

South Sims Street, Mountain Street, King Street, Phifer Road and Bethlehem Road will be closed from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE