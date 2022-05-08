CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Families across the Lowcountry are celebrating Mother’s Day on King Street.

“It’s always good to spend time with my mother and my wife,” Carlos Serrano said. “They do a lot for me and the family so, today is their day. Cater to them.”

Many moms were out during Second Sunday on King Street spending time with family, enjoying the nice weather and taking in all the event had to offer.

“Well, hopefully my son and daughter-in-law will spend lots of money on me,” Prudence Vanderhorst said, “but other than that, just enjoy the day. It’s beautiful out and we’re just blessed to be alive to be in Charleston. I think that’s the best part of the day, to be with family, be alive and be able to experience this.”

Certain vendors made special items just to show their appreciation for mothers.

“This week we actually had a pop-up with Charleston Sugar Studio,” Alyssa Anderson from the Restoration Boutique Hotel said, “a local bakery, and we had some Mother’s Day cupcakes for them. We also had party pouches and mimosas for the moms.”

And some exhibitors were very popular amongst moms.

“One of our flower vendors is killing it over there,” Karl Krull, organizer of Second Sunday on King Street, said. “I mean, everyone is buying their mother’s roses and flowers so, it’s been a great day.”

Laura lee traveled to Charleston to spend Mother’s Day with her son, Chase.

“It means everything to me,” Lee said. “I miss him. I’m really glad we get to come down here and visit him because we love Charleston. It’s been a special place for both of us and now it’s even more special that he’s here.”

And Chase says he’s grateful to have such a special mother.

“She does so much for me,” Chase Lee said. “I just love her so much. I’m so grateful to have her in my life. Words can’t express the love I have for my momma. I love her so much.”

The next Second Sunday on King Street will be on June 12th.