CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman who was found with severe injuries along a James Island roadway is taking the next steps in her recovery process.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said Jennifer Drummond was found on Woodland Shores Road in the early hours of June 21 with traumatic injuries. She has been recovering at the Medical University of South Carolina for 44 days.

According to the Drummond family, Jenn was transferred to a facility that specializes in traumatic brain injuries over the weekend.

Jenn was greeted by family, friends, and her two beloved dogs outside MUSC before being transferred by medical staff to her new facility.

“We can’t thank her MUSC team of specialists including doctors and nurses enough. Not only did they provide care for Jenn, but their love for her did not go unnoticed,” Chris Drummond said.

The family tells News 2 that Jenn has begun physical therapy and that “miracles happen” at the new facility.

“Jenn accomplished goals that we did not think were possible so soon. It was very inspiring to witness this process and how the staff communicates with someone who has suffered a traumatic brain injury,” Chris Drummond said.

The family is planning a variety of fundraisers for Jenn’s recovery, yet there are still no answers as to what happened to her on the morning of June 21.

Family and friends are asking the person who may be responsible for Drummond’s injuries to come forward. In July, CCSO released photos of three vehicles driving on Woodland Shores Road between 5:09 and 5:18 that morning. Anyone with information should contact Master Deputy Colt Arrington at 843-202-1700 or cbarrington@charlestoncounty.org.