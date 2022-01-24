Family, friends remember beloved bail bondsman and father of NFL player, Carlos Dunlap Sr.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Friends and family are mourning the loss of a beloved Lowcountry bail bondsman, Carlos Dunlap Sr.

Dunlap died on Saturday night after North Charleston Police said he was hit by a car on Ashley Phosphate Road.

Photo: Bianca Dunlap

Dunlap was a well-known bail bondsman in North Charleston. He started his business, Dunlap Bail Bonding, nearly 30 years ago. Since then, it became a family business he shared with two of his children.

“He worked every day, literally Monday through Friday. If he was gone it would be on the weekends to go to my brother’s football games, but other than that he was here,” said Dunlap’s daughter, Bianca.

Bianca said her dad did a lot for his community, including hosting a youth football camp with his son Carlos Dunlap Jr., who plays in the NFL for the Seattle Seahawks.

Photo: Bianca Dunlap

Bianca said Dunlap wasn’t just a father to her and her two brothers, but also to everyone he came across.

“Every one of my friends that I’ve had since I was like 5, have reached out to me saying that we all miss our dad. He definitely was a dad to the community,” said his daughter.

South Carolina State Representative Wendell Gilliard was friends with Dunlap for years. He remembers Dunlap for his generosity and the way he gave back to the community.

Photo: Rep. Wendell Gilliard

“He would always work the background, but he would be there to support you,” said Gilliard. “Whether it was feeding the homeless, creating things to help people in the community. Mr. Dunlap was always there.”

Bianca said she and her family are in the process of planning a funeral. She said it will be announced once the details are finalized.

No charges have been filed in the crash. Police are investigating.