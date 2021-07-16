Family looking to preserve historic Sullivan’s Island home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It’s a part of Sullivan’s Island history. The Little House has been in a family with strong Lowcountry roots for generations.

Now as Andrea Hazel and her family must reconfigure their property, they are looking for help to keep their family and local history in tact.

Hazel and her sister, Rovena Hazel Owens, have organized a GoFundMe to help with the cost of moving the workhouse their grandfather built in the early 1900s.

“It’s like the center of our family in terms of a physical locale, we all have that in common. We sat back there and ate crabs and watermelon and had picnic dinners out there in the yard,” said Hazel.

The 115 year old house has to be moved from the back yard to the front yard. The sisters have raised almost $8,000 so far.

“It’s amazing that people we don’t even know have given us money and we are just so happy and grateful,” said Owens.

The house’s preservation is also important to local history on Sullivan’s Island.

“It particularly means a lot to us because it looks like we are the last African American family on Sullivan’s Island. At one time Sullivan’s Island was the army, poor Irish people and poor Black people. Certainty now it’s changed a lot,” said Hazel.

The family needs a permit from the Town of Sullivan’s Island to move the house, which has been deemed as a historical landmark.

The Town of Sullivan’s Island will meet next week to discuss the future of the house.