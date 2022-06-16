HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The family of Gloria Satterfield, the former housekeeper for Alex Murdaugh, announces a new foundation created in her honor.

The launch of the Gloria Satterfield Foundation comes after disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh agreed to pay $4.3 million to the family’s estate.

Satterfield, who died in February 2018, was a housekeeper for the Murdaugh family for over 20 years. The cause of her death was described to be a “trip and fall accident” at Alex Murdaugh’s home.

Alex Murdaugh then defrauded Satterfield’s sons out of millions of dollars owed in a wrongful death settlement.

At Thursday’s conference, Satterfield’s family and attorneys presented a check to start funding for the foundation after speeches from Hampton County officials.

It is with great pleasure that Gloria’s family will give back to the Hampton County community, a community that they love dearly,” family attorney Eric Bland said prior to the conference.

Bland mentioned previously that the foundation “will benefit underprivileged Hampton County families; good God-fearing, law-abiding, and hard-working people like Gloria who struggle to make ends meet.”

The conference was held at Sandy Run Baptist Church in Varnville, S.C.