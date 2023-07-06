JAMES ISLAND, S.C (WCBD) – On Day 15, there were still no answers as to what happened to Jenn Drummond on the morning of June 21st.

“The fact that somebody left Jenn in the street, is not right,” said Chris Drummond, Jenn’s uncle, during a press conference on Thursday.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said Drummond was found on Woodland Shores Road at 5:40 am with traumatic injuries. She is now recovering in the hospital.

The Drummond Family said Jenn emerged from a coma a few days ago and was reunited with her dog, Danielle. While she cannot speak and has a long road ahead, her family said they are very pleased with her progress.

She has even mouthed a few words recently, like her friend Audrey’s name.

“To hear her say my name and know that she remembered me, I hope that given our relationship and our long friendship, I hope that I’m bringing her peace in such a scary time,” said Audrey Marhoefer.

Family and friends are asking the person who may be responsible for Drummond’s injuries to come forward. Last week, CCSO released photos of three vehicles driving on Woodland Shores Road between 5:09 and 5:18 that morning.

“I’m asking those three drivers to come forward. Call the sheriff’s office and just tell them ‘I came through the roadway and there was nothing in the road.’ This has to be a process of elimination,” Chris Drummond said.

The family also asked any body shops who may have repaired any unusual damage to contact CCSO. The reward for information leading to an arrest is now $10,000 thanks to an $8,000 private donation.

Anyone with information should contact Master Deputy Colt Arrington at 843-202-1700 or cbarrington@charlestoncounty.org.