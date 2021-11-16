Family of woman shot in Colleton County wants justice

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – We’re hearing from the cousin of a woman who says she was murdered by her boyfriend and the victim’s family says, they are outraged by her death.

According to Colleton County Officials, Patricia Grooms (32), was shot and killed Friday evening by Billy Head III, and Grooms cousin says her and her boyfriend were only dating for a month.

“She was a mother, cousin, daughter, niece, and a friend. There were so many people who loved her and cared about her,” says Margaret Kappel, Grooms cousin.

Kappel says Head’s 6-year-old daughter was in the car when Grooms was shot and killed.

“He told his child to turn her head because he was going to do something bad and then she heard four loud bangs. This is something a child had to law enforcement and be subjected to. No child should ever have to go through this,” she says.

Kappel says she just wants to see justice served as Grooms has left behind loved ones, especially her two sons.

“She’s not coming back. She can’t be here to watch her sons grow up. They are not going to have her to nurture them and love them. Regardless of anything, she was a good mother,” she says.

Head claims he was acting in self-defense saying that Grooms was attacking him with a knife. Colleton County officials arrested head for murder and he currently being held at the Colleton Detention Center.