Family remembers security guard fatally shot at night club

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Family members say that Steven Holmes was like a teddy bear, lived life with a heart of gold while loving everyone around him.

“He had a heart of gold. He would give the shirt off of his back to anyone in need. I miss him so much,” says Yvonne Hill, mother of Holmes.

Family members say this was Steven’s first night on the job, taking it to make ends meet.

“He was just taking this job to make a little extra money, to make ends meet. It was his first night on the job,” says Kevin Young, one of Steven’s close friends.

Anyone close with Holmes says that he never had any enemies. They say he was a man who always wanted to protect people.

“Steven didn’t have any enemies. He died protecting people; we know that he died protecting people,” says Young.

His mother says that he saved two people, getting shot multiple times, while shielding people with his body.

“He saved two people and he got shot a couple times. He still saved people, after he was shot,” she says.

Family members say that one of the people who he saved came over and thanked his family for Steven, being a hero.

“He died a hero. The guy he saved came over and thanked Jacob, Steven’s younger brother, for saving his life.”

The Dorchester County Sherriff’s Office is still investigating at this time and says no suspect has been identified. MUSC is performing an autopsy on the body, Wednesday, February 17 at 11:00 am.