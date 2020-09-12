Family reunites with dog after tragic accident

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – There was an emotional reunion today for a family and a dog after a tragic accident.

Ava the dog and her owner, Kristopher Cotton were on a cycling trip from upstate New York to the Florida Keys when an accident took the life of Cotton near Adams Run, SC.

Ava, who rode in a small trailer attached to the bike, was severely injured and has since been recovering at the Charleston Animal Society.

She suffered severe lacerations, a broken jaw, and brain swelling from the accident.

The Charleston Animal Society and donor support covered the expense of the lifesaving care.

Today, the mother and sister of Kristopher Cotton reunited with Ava and plan to return to New York with the dog.