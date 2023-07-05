COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Six people were killed and one person was left in critical condition on Folly Creek Lane Sunday according to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). CCSO has arrested 33-year-old Ryan Lenard Manigo in connection with the murders of at least two of the victims.

“We just want him to look somebody in their face,” David Magwood Sr. said. “Look me in my face and tell me why.”

Members of the Magwood Family are still searching for answers after they lost six family members last Sunday morning. The family is also reconciling the fact that the suspect in the investigation is a family member as well.

“It’s rough,” David Magwood III said. “We’re still dealing with it. We just want answers. Why? What possessed someone to do something like that for no reason?”

Family members say it was especially difficult facing Manigo for the first time since Sunday’s incident at this bond court hearing on Monday.

“It wasn’t pleasant to me because he’s not going to talk to us,” Magwood Sr. said.

“I feel like he’s a coward,” Magwood III said. “He can’t look nobody in the eyes right now. He’s feeling guilt for what he’s done.”

Manigo has been charged with two counts of murder for the death of his own daughter, 11-year-old Shariah Manigo, and his sister-in-law, 50-year-old Michele Wright, as well as the attempted murder of a 13-year-old who survived the ordeal and identified Manigo as the suspect.

Manigo’s bond was denied Monday.

Colleton County court records show Manigo has had several charges placed against him since 2008, but not all of those charges have been upheld.

Those charges include kidnapping, criminal sexual misconduct and an armed robbery case in 2010, where he pled guilty and served two and a half years behind bars.

Family members say they’re still in disbelief that six of their loved ones are gone, and now all they have are memories.

“We took a big loss,” Magwood III said, “real big loss. Loss my grandma, aunt, friend of the family, little cousins and an uncle.”

News 2 spoke with the solicitor’s office and they say there have been no additional charges placed against Manigo at this time, however, they say that could change since the sheriff’s office investigation is still ongoing.