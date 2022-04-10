DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Credit One Charleston Open wrapped up Sunday after an action-packed week of tennis.

“It’s been a great week,” tournament director Bob Moran said. “We had a few challenges with weather mid-week, but from opening weekend, it was beautiful and these last few days have been absolutely fantastic.”

Spectators came from all across the U.S. to watch some of the sport’s best compete.

“We came for the whole week,” Barb Legris, who is visiting from Texas said. “Some friends met us. They came in a couple days ago. We stay downtown every year. We love all the restaurants and just shopping on King Street and seeing the locals.”

Though they come for the matches, they stay for the food and drinks.

“Swig and Swine,” Lowcountry tennis enthusiast Jun Naval said. “Brazed in the South, food trucks. You’ve got the special drink that the Open here has that everybody enjoys. From popcorn to ice cream to specialty foods, it’s all here.”

Officials say between national TV broadcasts, food and beverage sales and merchandising, the tournament provides a significant boost to the Lowcountry economy.

“We didn’t have anything measured this year,” Moran said. “But I would say it’s well over $35-40 million dollar economic impact.”

Fans says they’ve enjoyed watching tennis in the newly-renovated Credit One Stadium over the past week.

“It’s visually appealing,” Legris said. “The first level obviously is close to the courts, but the upper levels, you get to see the water and the bridge and all the trees. So, it’s very scenic.”

And they can’t wait to come back next year.

“We’re absolutely coming back,” Lowcountry resident Danielle Saia said. “It has been something that has been a part of our family tradition and it will continue, for sure.”